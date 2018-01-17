Plots at 5 more parks set to open for gardening enthusiasts

Gardening enthusiasts can soon get their hands dirty at five more parks across Singapore.

Registration for allotment of gardening plots in Bedok Town Park, Choa Chu Kang Park, Pasir Ris Park, Sengkang Riverside Park and Yishun Park will open on Feb 10, the National Parks Board (NParks) announced yesterday.

There will be a total of 220 gardening plots available to grow edible and ornamental plants, each comprising a raised planter bed measuring 2.5m by 1m.

They can be leased for three years for $57 per year.

Registration will be held from 9am to 3pm on Feb 10 at the parks, and anyone interested has to bring their national registration identity cards.

Successful applicants can start gardening in May.

These additions will bring the total number of allotment gardening plots to 620.

There are 400 fully subscribed plots at HortPark, Punggol Park, Clementi Woods Park and Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park.

Plots in Ang Mo Kio Town Garden West and Jurong Lake Gardens West will also be available for registration by the end of this year.

NParks had announced in November plans to increase spaces for gardening under the Edible Horticulture Masterplan.

It set out to introduce allotment gardening plots in 11 parks in Singapore, providing for more than 1,000 plots by 2019.

The first 80 pilot plots were at HortPark.

The public can find out more at www.nparks.gov.sg/gardening/allotment-gardens.