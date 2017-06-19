Singapore

PM Lee apologises to Singaporeans for Oxley Road dispute

Prime Minister Lee Hsien LoongPHOTO: MCI
Ronald Loh
Jun 19, 2017 07:33 pm

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has apologised to Singaporeans for the news arising from the dispute with his siblings over the the late Mr Lee Kuan Yew's house in Oxley Road.

Speaking in a recorded video released this evening, PM Lee said he deeply regrets that the private dispute has affected Singapore's reputation and Singaporeans' confidence in the Government.

He said that he will make a Ministerial Statement at the next Parliament sitting on July 3 to refute all the charges, as "these baseless accusations against the Government cannot be left unanswered".

He said: "As your Prime Minister, I apologise to you for this. And as the eldest of the siblings, it grieves me to think of the anguish that this would have caused our parents if they were still alive.

"I want to assure all Singaporeans that this matter will not distract me and my Cabinet colleagues from our responsibility to govern Singapore, and to deal with more important national issues, including the pressing economic and security challenges we face," said PM Lee.

The public spat flared up last Wednesday (June 14), when Mr Lee Hsien Yang and Dr Lee Wei Ling said their brother, PM Lee, had obstructed them in carrying out their late father’s wish — which was stated in his will — of having 38 Oxley Road demolished after his death.

PM Lee responded with a 41-point document on Thursday (June 15), which detailed the events that caused him to have serious concerns over how the last will of the late Mr Lee was made.

Ronald Loh

rloh@sph.com.sg
