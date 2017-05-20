PM Lee flags viral hawker centre video

A video on social media showing a young couple shoving an old man at a hawker centre was highlighted by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong yesterday.

He said he was relieved the deplorable behaviour outraged Singaporeans.

"It could have been worse: Singaporeans might have regarded such behaviour as normal," he noted.

"After all, in many countries, if you don't jostle to get to the front of the queue, you will simply be elbowed aside.

"And if you put your tissue paper to 'chope' a table, it'll just be swept away."

He cited these actions and practices when speaking on how Singapore wants to be a gracious society, not just a first-world economy.

The viral video shows a woman dressed in white shouting at the elderly man, before her male companion shoves him from behind.

The 76-year-old, holding a tray of food, had asked her if he could share a table with her at a Toa Payoh hawker centre.

The 46-year-old man and 39-year-old woman have been arrested for causing public nuisance, after reports were made alleging they used offensive language and force against him. - NUR ASYIQIN MOHAMAD SALLEH

FOR MORE, READ THE STRAITS TIMES TODAY