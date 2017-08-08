PM Lee: Halimah will bring dignity, experience if elected

Madam Halimah Yaacob with her husband Mohammed Abdullah Alhabshee at the Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC National Day Dinner on Sunday (Aug 6) where she announced her intention to run as President.

Fresh from confirming her intentions on Sunday evening, Madam Halimah Yacob yesterday started the ball rolling for her nomination for the elected presidency by resigning from her political posts.

The 62-year-old submitted her letter of resignation to Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong yesterday afternoon, informing him of her decision to step down as an MP and leave the People's Action Party (PAP).

Madam Halimah said in her letter that she decided to run after careful consideration with friends, colleagues and family members.

"They have given me their strong support and I am also very encouraged by the many Singaporeans who had asked me to put myself up as a candidate," she said.

In a letter addressed to the Clerk of Parliament, Madam Halimah also resigned from her position as Speaker of Parliament yesterday. PM Lee said in a letter that he accepted Madam Halimah's resignation and that he would appoint replacements for her posts soon.

He would also send a new grassroots adviser to the Marsiling ward, where Madam Halimah was MP.

The Prime Minister's Office said in a statement that Deputy Speaker Charles Chong will be Acting Speaker until PM Lee nominates a new Speaker of Parliament the next time Parliament meets.

In his letter, PM Lee thanked Madam Halimah for her contributions under the many hats she has worn, highlighting how her focus has been on the rank and file, and the underprivileged.

He said: "Whether it was the rights of ordinary workers to fair employment and decent wages, opportunities for single mothers and children of poor families, or healthcare for the disabled and elderly, you were a consistent and fearless voice in the unions, the Parliament and the Government, pushing us all to build a more equitable society."

PM Lee also expressed his confidence in Madam Halimah's ability to play the Constitutional role well.

"I am confident that, if elected, you will do your best, as you have always done and will bring dignity and personal warmth, experience of government and concern for the people, to the highest office in the land," he said.

