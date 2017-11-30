PM Lee: OBS challenging but enjoyable

He was one of the pioneer participants at Outward Bound Singapore (OBS) in 1967 and 50 years later, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong still recalls vividly the 17 days spent at the adventure school at Pulau Ubin.

Then 15 years old, he and his peers went canoeing and sailing, did orienteering and "often got hopelessly lost", he recalled.

Speaking at an event to mark the golden jubilee of OBS, Mr Lee said: "My coursemates and I found OBS a challenging experience, but we also enjoyed ourselves immensely."

OBS ended a year-long celebration of its 50th anniversary with the ceremonial unfurling of the OBS Indiana sail on Pulau Ubin yesterday.

Currently, about 14,000 young people take part in OBS programmes each year.

This number is set to more than triple to 45,000 from 2020, when a new OBS campus on Coney Island is expected to be ready. - CALVIN YANG