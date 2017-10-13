PM Lee on official working visit to Washington from Oct 22 to 26

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong will make an official working visit to Washington from Oct 22 to 26 at the invitation of United States President Donald Trump, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said yesterday.

He will meet key administration officials as well as members of the congressional leadership, an MFA spokesman added, following the US' announcement on Tuesday that Mr Trump will meet Mr Lee at the White House on Oct 23.

The spokesman said: "PM Lee will also participate in a moderated dialogue at the Council on Foreign Relations (CFR) and speak at the Economic Club of Washington, DC."

The CFR, an independent think-tank on foreign policy issues facing the US and others, has announced on its website that a conversation with Mr Lee will take place on Oct 25.

The Economic Club, which Mr Lee will address, aims to strengthen and promote global awareness of Washington's key economic role.

Mr Trump's press secretary said this week that when both leaders meet, they will discuss ways to further strengthen the economic, political, security and people-to-people ties between their countries.

They will also work to advance US engagement and mutual interests throughout the Indo-Pacific region, she added.

The visit will also be an opportunity to discuss Asean and the Asean-related meetings that Mr Trump is scheduled to attend next month

He will travel to Japan, South Korea and China from Nov 3 before heading to Vietnam for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit and the Philippines for the Asean-US and East Asia Summits.

