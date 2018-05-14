PM Lee pays tribute to mums

Mums shape the future by raising children with the right values.

In a Mother's Day tribute yesterday, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong wrote on Facebook: "Most mothers serve as primary caregivers to children and family, while providing financial and emotional support to loved ones.

"But as one of the crucial role models in their children's lives, mothers also shape the future by raising children with the right values, who will grow up to be good people."

FRUGAL

Another politician who paid tribute on Facebook was Manpower Minister Josephine Teo, who thanked her mother-in-law, Madam Lim Kim Suan, 85.

Describing her as frugal and conscientious, Mrs Teo said Madam Lim made the best of the family's meagre resources to prepare wholesome meals. She also made cushion covers, patchwork quilts, and cotton pyjamas for Mrs Teo's children.

"My girls prefer Ah Ma's patchwork quilts over any blankets we can get from department stores," Mrs Teo wrote.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force posted a video clip on its Facebook page featuring two uniformed personnel talking about the sacrifices mothers make around the clock.

"They are not firefighters, they are not paramedics, they are simply our mothers."