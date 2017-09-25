PM Lee, residents pedal hard to donate brown rice to charities

Mr Lee Hsien Loong kicking off the Ride for Charity challenge.

Along with fellow residents of Ang Mo Kio GRC, Madam Aisah Mohamed Ismail pedalled her heart out yesterday, for charity.

The 56-year-old pre-school teacher cycled 4km on a stationary bicycle during the annual Ci Yuan Day, as part of a challenge that promised to donate a 1kg bag of brown rice to charity for every kilometre.

The Ride for Charity challenge saw 2,000kg of brown rice given away equally to four charities - Awwa, the Salvation Army's Gracehaven home, the Metta Day Activity Centre for the Intellectually Disabled and the Ang Mo Kio-Hougang Community Development and Welfare Fund.

The donated rice will be used in homes or institutions run by the charities, or distributed to needy families, said Ci Yuan Community Club. The cost of the rice will be borne by a sponsor.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong kicked off the challenge, chalking up 3.26km on his stationary bike.

Event organisers made an exception for Mr Lee. For every kilometre he put in, they will donate 100kg of rice. - THE STRAITS TIMES

