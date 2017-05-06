PM Lee: Strong navy is crucial to our nation

Lieutenant-Colonel Chew Chun Chau (left) guides Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong (centre) and guests on a tour of the RSS Independence.

Singapore needs a strong maritime force as an island nation that depends on trade as its lifeblood, said Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong yesterday, as the navy celebrated its 50th anniversary and commissioned a new warship.

That was why Singapore's pioneers decided to build up the navy soon after the Republic gained independence in 1965.

"Because we traded with the world, and the sea was - and still is - our lifeline," said Mr Lee, before commissioning the navy's first littoral mission vessel (LMV) at Changi Naval Base.

"We needed a strong maritime force to protect our sovereignty, defend us from seaborne threats, and keep trade - our lifeblood - flowing."

He noted how the Republic of Singapore Navy (RSN) is now a fighting force equipped with technologically advanced hardware, including submarines, frigates, maritime patrol aircraft, and unmanned vessels and aircraft.

This is a far cry from its inception on May 5, 1967, at Telok Ayer Basin with just two seaworthy wooden ships and a third ship moored as its headquarters.

"(It is now) a navy that is admired at home and respected beyond our shores," he said.

Joining the fleet was the first locally designed and built LMV, the RSS Independence, which became fully operational after a ceremony witnessed by some 1,700 past and present navy personnel and guests.

These included Deputy Prime Minister Teo Chee Hean, Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen, Chief of Defence Force Perry Lim, Chief of Navy Lai Chung Han and eight former navy chiefs, including Mr Teo.

The warship - launched in July 2015 - is the first of eight LMVs to be commissioned and tasked to replace the fleet of 11 Fearless-class patrol vessels by 2020.

As part of the golden jubilee celebrations, Mr Lee also launched an RSN50 commemorative book and an art mural depicting Singapore's maritime heritage alongside the navy's progress, by colouring the crescent moon in gold.