PM Lee's comments on BBC HARDtalk

"If there were a consensus, and 12 minus one - 11 countries - said, 'Let's go ahead and sign the thing, just minus the US', Singapore would sign."

- On a Trans-Pacific Partnership without the US

"If I remove it, I will not remove the problem, because if you look at what has happened in the West

... your attitudes have changed a long way, but even now, gay marriage is contentious."

- On repealing Section 377A of the Penal Code, which criminalises sex between men

"I would not presume to tell you how your press council should operate, why should you presume to tell me how my country should run? We are completely open, we have one of the fastest Internet accesses in the world - we have no great wall of the Internet, you can get any site in the world you wish. So where's the restriction?"

- On the prospect of the UK tying press freedom to human rights requirements