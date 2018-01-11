Pole-dancing breast cancer survivors to perform on Saturday

(From left) Ms Tan Li Leng, 60, and Ms Sudha Muthukrishnan, 62, rehearsing for their upcoming show A Pole Story: Adventures In Wonderland.

At 62, Ms Sudha Muthukrishnan is a breast cancer survivor and pole dancer.

This Saturday, she will be performing at Victoria Theatre with eight members of her pole-dancing team, The Rose Diamonds, which is made up of seniors, cancer survivors and supporters.

She is the oldest in the team.

A Pole Story: Adventures In Wonderland will be the team's biggest performance yet.

The dancers will be performing outside of their studio, The Brass Barre, for the first time, and are expecting more than 600 people to attend, said team instructor Tan Li Leng, 60, a deputy vice-president at an insurance company.

Previous performances were held inside their studio to 140 people at most, she added.

Ms Sudha, who works in administration at the Singapore Cancer Society, picked up pole dancing seven years ago.

She said the upcoming show will be her fifth time performing.

"It is going to be a very big stage, so it is a bit scary. But we will give it our best."

OVERWHELMED

First-time performer Joanna Lim, 51, said she is overwhelmed to be performing in front of such a big crowd.

"But once I am on stage, I would have made a statement that whether you have overcome a major illness or whatever stage of life you are in, as long as you have like-minded people who are encouraging, it can be done," added Ms Lim, a breast cancer survivor who started pole dancing last year.

The team will perform to the song Ti Amero.

The Brass Barre co-founder Anita Sadasivan, 29, who choreographed the routine, said it is the team's toughest one yet.

She added that she wanted to "push them to do something a little bit more artistic and try to take them to the next level".

"They are very consistent performers, so I know that on the day itself... they will be able to do well on stage and shine and enjoy it. In fact, I think they will be even better when there is the audience cheering for them," she said.

The Brass Barre sponsors the use of the pole studio for one hour every Sunday to support the fitness activities of The Rose Diamonds.

The team will be performing alongside other students and instructors of The Brass Barre, which organised the performance, as well as pole dancers from Malaysia, Australia and Russia.

Visit www.thebrassbarre.com/apolestory for information on tickets.