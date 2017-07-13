Pole dancing, pro-wrestling return to Night Festival

Some of the creative directors and performers returning to the festival.

After three years, pole dancing is returning to the Singapore Night Festival (SNF), and this year's pole dance showcase will be unique.

The Art of Pole, organised by pole and exotic dance studio The Brass Barre, will include not just instructors but also dancers from a support group of cancer survivors, known as the Rose Diamonds.

The SNF, which saw half a million visitors last year, will be held from Aug 18 to 26 in Bras Basah and Bugis.

Co-founder of The Brass Barre, Ms Jamie Yao, 37, said: "These women are performing to show that there is life after cancer and that they can lead full and active lives.

"A lot of people do not realise that there is no limit and no barrier to pole dancing.

"SNF has given us the opportunity to share this message with the public, letting them know that pole dancing can be an artistic dance form for everyone."

The Art of Pole is one of 10 acts returning to the festival.

Another returning act will be pro-wrestling, which will be performed by pro-wrestling collective Grapple Max Dojo through their act, the Night Festival Showdown.

Co-founder of Grapple Max Dojo, Mr Greg Ho, 35, who performed in the festival's 2014 edition, said: "We want to challenge what people think about pro-wrestling by bringing it out of the ring and onto mats at the festival.

GREAT OPPORTUNITY

"The festival is a great opportunity for us to reach out to people who have never seen wrestling before."

Creative director of the festival Christie Chua said: "Each of the returning artists shares a personal relationship with the festival.

"Audiences can definitely look forward to catching their favourite groups from over the years as they are all set to awe festival-goers with new and exciting performances."

Presented by the National Heritage Board and supported by the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth, this year's edition will commemorate the festival's 10th anniversary with the theme "Ten Magical Years".

Admission is free.