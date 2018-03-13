Police appeal for info on e-scooter rider who rode into woman

The police are looking for a man believed to be the electric-scooter rider who rode his vehicle into a woman in Bedok, injuring her.

The police put up an appeal yesterday, along with a photo of a man in a blue top.

The Straits Times understands that he is believed to be the rider of the device, who allegedly rode into the back of a 45-year-old woman.

The case, which has been classified as a rash act causing hurt, occurred at Block 151, Bedok Reservoir Road, at 6.05pm on March 7.

Anyone with information should submit it online at www.police.gov.sg/iwitness or call the police hotline on 1800-255-0000. All information will be kept confidential. -THE STRAITS TIMES