Police arrest 71-year-old woman who threw killer litter

A 71-year-old woman has been arrested in relation to killer litter case in Jalan Bukit Merah.

A resident said the woman had allegedly been throwing items for almost two weeks, citizen journalism site Stomp said in a report on Saturday (June 3).

The resident, who declined to be named, told The Straits Times that the elderly woman has been throwing junk “every day, early in the morning”, from her unit on the 10th floor.

She said she first noticed it when she saw rubbish “flying down, past my window”. According to her, the 71-year-old woman has three sons but lives alone.

Among the items she allegedly threw down in the past two weeks are small electrical appliances like plugs, cut-up clothes, boxes, and one packet of glass.

The neighbour, who has lived there for almost 40 years, said fellow neighbours have noticed this too. She said the elderly woman’s behaviour surfaced only recently, and believes it is a result of domestic issues.

The police told The Straits Times on Saturday that they were alerted to the case at Block 113, Jalan Bukit Merah, at 7.44pm on Friday (June 2)

“A 71-year-old woman was subsequently arrested for a rash act,” said the spokesman.

“No injuries were reported and police investigations are ongoing.”

-THE STRAITS TIMES