Singapore

Police: Beware SMS ‘kidnapping’ scam

LYDIA LAM
Apr 05, 2018 06:00 am

The police have put out an advisory asking the public to be on their guard against scammers who send SMSes claiming that they have kidnapped the recipient's loved ones.

In a statement yesterday, the police said they have received numerous reports from the public over such SMSes.

The scammers also asked for money to be transferred to a bank account to "ensure" the safety of their loved ones.

One version of the message, shared on Facebook by Syahana Anasyah, reads: "I kidnap your daughter. If you want your daughter safe. Bank in $500,000 to my account now. If you report police, I will rape your daughter."

The scammer then directed her to transfer money to a POSB Savings account.

The message was sent at 9.02pm on Tuesday, according to the timestamp on the message. The same message was sent again a few minutes later.

Local pastor says foreign preacher was not advised about sensitivities
Singapore

Pastor apologises for church event 'slip-up'

POLICE ADVICE

The police advised those who receive such messages to adopt the following measures:

  • Remain calm and do not transfer any money as instructed in the SMSes.
  • Contact your loved one immediately to confirm their safety.
  • Do not reply to the SMS. Block and report the number as spam.

Anyone with information on such cases can submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/iwitness or call the police hotline on 1800-255-0000.

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

COURT & CRIME