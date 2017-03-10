Police cars involved in multi-vehicle accident in Jurong East

The impact caused a Toyota Wish to slam into a lift shaft.

One of the police cars involved in the accident.

While waiting for the lift yesterday, he heard a bang and a car honking for several seconds.

When the resident who wanted to be known only as Benjamin looked down from the corridor of his block, he was shocked to see several damaged cars and motorcycles.

He rushed down and saw about 10 police officers running out from the nearby Jurong East Neighbourhood Police Centre (NPC) to check what had happened.

He told The New Paper that the accident involved two police cars, three other cars and three motorcycles at the open-air carpark at Block 218, Jurong East Street 21.

A police spokesman confirmed that two of the eight affected vehicles were police cars, and the Traffic Police are investigating the accident, which occurred at about 7.30am yesterday. A Singapore Civil Defence Force spokesman said a man sustained minor injuries but refused to be taken to hospital.

Mr Benjamin said he was waiting for the lift to get down to his car to go to work when he heard the commotion.

The businessman said: "I am worried for the elderly and children who have to cross the road to get to the market and student care centres nearby."

The impact of the accident caused a stationary Toyota Wish to slam into the lift shaft of Block 218.

Its owner, Mr Tan Choo Lam, 47, told TNP he had to rent a car to get to work.

He said: "My car's bumper fell off and the windscreen was smashed. I had to send it to the insurance (company) for assessment."

Another witness, Ms Chua Hwee Cheng, 51, was heading to a nearby clinic when she heard the crash. She said in Mandarin: "It was so loud all the neighbours heard it."

Member of Parliament for Yuhua Grace Fu said in a Facebook post yesterday that the Jurong East NPC had contacted affected vehicle owners to see how they and their families could be helped.

She said that she was relieved to learn that the victims had escaped serious injury.

"I understand that one of the cars had collided into a lift shaft of an HDB block. I would like to assure residents that the damage was not structural and does not compromise the safety of residents," she added.

One resident said in Mandarin: "Many children live in this neighbourhood and there are school buses that pick up and drop off schoolchildren here.

"It is extremely dangerous for incidents like these to happen here."