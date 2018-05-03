Police clarify 'kidnap scare' at IMM Giant

A woman in a supermarket queue watched in horror as a stranger grabbed her 21-month-old son and tried to walk off with him.

Madam Nur Syahirah Amar Haziq's shock turned to relief when she saw her husband stop the man and take back their boy.

Her husband, Mr Mohamed Haziz Mohammed Sani, 40, later made a police report about the incident at Giant hypermarket in IMM Jurong.

Madam Syahirah, 26, wrote about her experience on Facebook to warn other parents to keep an eye on their children in public places. The post had been shared more than 7,000 times by Tuesday.

Replying to The New Paper's queries, a police spokesman clarified that the incident was not a case of attempted abduction.

The spokesman said: "A 31-year-old man with special needs is currently assisting in investigations.

"We urge members of the public not to speculate or spread unsubstantiated information which may generate unnecessary public alarm."

Madam Syahirah told TNP over the phone on Monday that the police notified her husband and her on Monday about the man with special needs.

"Our family has forgiven him and let the matter rest, but we hope that our experience will be a good reminder to parents to be watchful when they bring their children out," she said.

Explaining why she put up the post about the incident, she said her first thought when the man grabbed her son was that he was trying to kidnap the toddler.

"I was still shaking afterwards when I thought about what could have happened if my husband had not been there to intervene," she added.

Madam Syahirah, who does administrative work, said her husband, an aircraft technician, and son were standing two counters away while she was queuing to pay. The man, who was also queuing at the cashier's counter, then walked over to her son and picked him up.

When Mr Haziz approached him, the man would not let their son go, insisting that he wanted to return the boy to his parents. He let go of the boy only after Mr Haziz revealed he is the father.