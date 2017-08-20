Police investigating Balestier bak kut teh restaurant altercation

The customer in black was seen hurling utensils and a chair before pushing over a bun steamer.

Police are looking into a ruckus caused by a group of customers at a bak kut teh restaurant in Balestier early Saturday (Aug 19).

The restaurant, Balestier Bak Kut Teh (Kian Lian), claimed in a Facebook post at 8.16am that the incident caused losses of at least $5,000 in damaged furniture and equipment.

The post was accompanied by a video, which showed a man dressed in a black T-shirt flinging chopsticks, hurling a red plastic chair, knocking over a bun steamer and overturning tables.

The restaurant alleged in its post that the man, who had arrived with three others, had demanded immediate attention from a staff member despite being informed politely that she would return to take their orders.

He and another man dressed in a white T-shirt also allegedly threw items at staff members.

The group then boarded a taxi and left the restaurant shortly after.

"Physical damages can be fixed and replaced. However, our staff were frightened and shaken to be terrorised in this manner," the restaurant added in its post.

The Straits Times understands that the men were drunk.

A police spokesman told The Straits Times they were alerted at around 2.40am to a case of rash act at 365 Balestier Road.

Investigations are ongoing, he added.

- THE STRAITS TIMES