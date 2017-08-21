Police nab man for trying to buy upskirt videos

A 35-year-old man has been arrested for offering to buy upskirt videos of female students.

The suspect was arrested on Saturday after investigations by officers from the Tanglin Police Division.

Police seized items including two laptops and a portable hard disk.

Between Wednesday and Friday last week, police received several reports of advertisements on online marketplace Carousell and Locanto, offering to purchase upskirt videos of female students.

Police said yesterday that investigations are ongoing.