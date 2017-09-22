Police probe after combat knife sold to schoolboy

Madam Farrah Diba made a police report after her 12-year-old son bought a karambit knife (above) from a consignment shop in Tampines 1.

Police officers swooped in on a consignment shop in Tampines 1, at Tampines Central, yesterday after a primary school pupil bought a combat knife from them early this month.

On Wednesday, Madam Farrah Diba, 39, the director of an events company, posted on Facebook her concerns after her 12-year-old son brought home a karambit knife. Her post was shared over 3,000 times.

Such knives have curved claw-like blades designed for combat.

Madam Farrah told The New Paper yesterday that her son, a Primary 6 pupil, bought the weapon from consignment shop Hako on Sept 7 while in school uniform.

She said: "He asked me for money to buy some toys, so I gave him $20. I reminded him to buy three of whatever he buys for his two younger siblings."

On Wednesday, she was horrified to see the knife with a 9.5cm curved blade.

She said her son had told her he had bought it for $15.

She said: "I asked him why he brought a weapon home and where he got it from."

She contacted Hako and made a police report on Wednesday evening. The knife was handed over to the police.

When The New Paper was at the Tampines outlet yesterday, a staff member was seen telling plainclothes police officers that 30 such knives had been sold.

It gets 8 per cent commission of the sale of each knife.

The management of Toy Outpost and Hako shops said in a statement on its Facebook page yesterday that it has since removed the items from the Tampines and Bedok outlets.

Consignment shops do not own the merchandise sold but rent out box spaces to merchants who leave their items there for sale.

Ms Ann Goh, a founder of Hako, told TNP that it ensured there is adequate paperwork from the relevant authorities.

She said: "It's a normal item meant for cosplayers and collectors and is not illegal.

"It was sold for $30, not $15, as Madam Farrah's son claims, because $15 would be too accessible to kids."

She said the merchant has since collected the knives after they were removed from shelves on Wednesday evening.

Madam Farrah, who is still worried, said: "Apparently, other kids have been found with such weapons in school.

"If it is not illegal, then it should be. All the sales assistant said to my son when he bought the knife was, 'Be careful, it's sharp'."

The police said last night that they do not prohibit or regulate the sale of knives like folding knives, hunting knives and utility knives, including karambits.

But anyone found with these knives in a public place without a lawful purpose may be liable for the offence of possessing an offensive weapon. The police are investigating if any person has committed an offence.