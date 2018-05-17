Police report made against entertainment lawyer for alleged assault

A police report has been filed against entertainment lawyer Samuel Seow for alleged physical and verbal assault against two former employees, one of whom is his niece.

Mr Seow, 45, who has defended celebrities, is the managing director of Samuel Seow Law and owner of artist management company Beam Artistes.

In a press conference yesterday, Mr Seow apologised for slapping his niece. He said the matter was a family dispute and that he had acted as an uncle and not as an employer.

"I should not have done that, to be honest, and I apologise to my family for that," he said.

But Mr Seow denied all the allegations made by the other former employee over another incident, saying while he was a strict disciplinarian who shouts, he had never done anything physical towards her.

Mr Seow allegedly threw a stapler at the former Beam Artistes employee, causing bleeding.

The report also claimed he bruised her by hitting and pushing her down, that he threw cold water on her face and shouted: "I will take a knife and kill you."

He is also said to have assaulted his niece, the former legal employee, on April 17 "over some work-related issue".

The police report was filed on Saturday, and The Straits Times understands the police are investigating a case of voluntarily causing hurt against two people.

The former Beam Artistes employee said she lodged a complaint with the Law Society of Singapore yesterday.

In a Facebook post yesterday, Mr Seow said: "People can say what they want without any care for the truth. There are some irresponsible and despicable people out there who will take perverse delight in causing this. I am sorry to my family and friends for the worry this will cause. I am OK. Those who know me will know the truth."