Police take down "terrorists" in exercise
Volunteers helping a victim during a 'terrorist attack' at the Telok Blangah Mall and Market yesterday. The Telok Blangah Emergency Preparedness Day involving the Singapore Police Force's Clementi Division Emergency Response Team saw the attendance of more than 1,000 residents. It is part of the SGSecure movement to help citizens respond to a possible terrorist attack.
