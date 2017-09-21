Police seen at Tampines store after it sells combat knife to minor

Plainclothes police officers were seen at consignment shop Hako at Tampines One on Thursday (Sept 21).

This after a member of the public posted on Facebook how her 12-year-old son had bought a Karambit knife from the shop without any checks made.

Karambit knives have curved claw like blades and modern versions are designed for combat.

Farrah Diba posted on Facebook on Wednesday (Sept 20) afternoon the knife had a 9.5cm blade, and was bought by her son for $15.

She added it could easily slice through a thick piece of cardboard.

The management of Toy Outpost, which also manages the Hako shops, said in a statement on their Facebook page they have since removed the items from their Tampines and Bedok outlets.

When The New Paper was at the Tampines outlet this morning, a staff member told police officers about 30 such knives have been sold, and they get eight per cent of the price from each knife sold.

TNP has since contacted the police for comment.