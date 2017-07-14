Poll: Office workers here the least productive

Office workers in Singapore are the least productive among 11 countries polled by enterprise software firm Unit4.

The study found that Singapore workers spend only 60 per cent of their time on their main work duties, compared with a poll average of 72 per cent.

Roughly 380 hours a year are spent on completing administrative or repetitive tasks.

This loss of productivity is costing the Singapore service industry more than $36.5 billion annually, said Unit4.

Its survey comes amid studies that show labour productivity here is decreasing due to challenges from structural transformation and ageing demographics.