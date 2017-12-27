Poly students develop game to teach cyber security

Move a little spaceman past a coin, and a question pops up: "I should not store sensitive information on my phone - true or false?"

Answer enough questions correctly and a blue space gun appears to help you zap the one-eyed monster that has been following you around the game screen.

This retro-style game, inspired by the Super Mario series, has been rolled out in two secondary schools here to teach teens about cyber security.

Mr Chia Cheng Hui, 20, was inspired to create it for his final-year project for the Diploma in Multimedia & Infocomm Technology after reading about teenagers' lack of awareness of cyber threats, despite their heavy usage of the Internet and social media platforms.

Armed with programming skills such as C# and PHP that he learnt in school, Mr Chia developed the Cyber Wellness Gamification game by himself over six months last year.

"Being in an engineering course in polytechnic really helped me see the bigger picture, and from the end user's point of view and think about what they will experience," he added.

New life was breathed into the project after Mr Chia passed it on to his juniors, Mr Sebastian Goh, 20, who was in his second year at the time, and Miss Ye Jie Yi, 20, who was in her first year at the time.

The pair looked into adding enhancements such as shooting elements and a different game design, and a newer version is still in the works.

PRESENTATION SKILLS

Added Mr Goh: "I also learnt presentation skills so that I knew how to sell the game to potential consumers of the game and other future clients."

Miss Ye took the opportunity to learn from the coding work her seniors had done.

"On top of learning from their codes, the modules we took in school also helped me to redesign the layout of the game," said the second-year student.

The game has been seen by about 200 students from Bendemeer Secondary School, Presbyterian High School and those who saw it as part of a showcase by the students' polytechnic since last year.

Mr Goh stands by his choice to go into an engineering course.

He said: "With more machines in each industry, you will always need engineers around."