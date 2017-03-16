Poly students' eco-friendly car has bike engine, bicycle wheels

(From left) Mr Chai Jie Shen, Mr Ong Songrui, Mr Maznoh bin Snain, Mr Irfan Arif Bin Mohd Shah, Mr Tan Jun Wei, Mr He Cheng Wei, Mr Tan Jian Wei, Miss Justica Tan, with the RP Endeavor 1.

To find the engine they needed, a group of 12 engineering students from Republic Polytechnic bought a motorcycle, removed its engine and connected it with two bicycle wheels to form a car.

They are one of the nine Singaporean teams who have designed energy-efficient cars for the Shell Eco-marathon Asia 2017 competition, held in Singapore for the first time. More than 120 student teams from 20 countries are participating.

In its eighth year in Asia, the competition requires students to design and build a car that can travel the furthest with the least amount of energy.

Held at the Changi Exhibition Centre, the competition is part of Shell Make the Future Singapore, a festival that features ideas for energy efficiency. The festival runs from today till March 19.

The RP team was handpicked by their Diploma in Engineering Systems and Management lecturer, Mr Loh Tick Boon, last June.

Team manager Chai Jie Shen, 20, said: "We changed the design of the car countless times. If we couldn't complete it in time, we would be disqualified."

Their three-wheeler car, the RP Endeavor 1, is made of lightweight materials and boasts a streamlined shape to reduce air resistance so less energy will be needed to move the car.

The team decided to use a motorcycle engine because it took time for car parts to be shipped from overseas.

But then they could not figure out how to connect the various parts to get the car moving.

The team completed the car in two months.

Miss Justica Tan, 19, who will drive the car at the competition to test its energy efficiency, said: "Being the pioneer batch, we want to bring honour to the school so our juniors will be encouraged to join as well." Mr Loh said: "Being able to put the car at the starting line is already satisfying. Winning is just a bonus. I just wanted my students to have the experience of making the car."

Shell Eco-marathon's general manager, Mr Norman Koch, said: "Singapore is a dynamic hotbed of innovation, so it's only natural for the Shell Eco-marathon legacy to continue here.

"It is the perfect location to launch the first Shell Make the Future Festival in Asia, where we feature bright energy ideas and solutions."