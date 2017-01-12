POSB pop-up ATMs back for Chinese New Year

Customers queue up to withdraw new notes from a POSB pop-up ATM.

You can withdraw new notes for Chinese New Year (CNY) again with POSB's temporary pop-up ATMs, which are available until Jan 27, a day before CNY.

These ATMs allow customers to withdraw either 50 pieces of $2 notes; 30 pieces of $10 notes or 10 pieces of $50 notes.

Launched yesterday, the ATMs have made a comeback this year due to overwhelming demand from the previous two years, said POSB.

Customers can look out for 41 pop-up ATMs at 22 community clubs island-wide, an increase from the 36 ATMs in 12 community clubs last year.

Last year, 17 per cent of new notes were exchanged compared to 10 per cent in 2015. POSB expects that figure to hit more than 30 per cent this year.

Half of the pop-up ATMs were installed specially for the CNY season, while the rest have been reprogrammed to dispense new notes till Jan 27.

Most of the pop-up ATMs operate around-the-clock except for the ones at Chong Pang and Toa Payoh West, which will operate from 9am to 10pm daily.

POSB ambassadors will be at all locations to help customers.

Retiree Phillip Goh, 58, who was at the launch at Ci Yuan Community Club in Hougang Avenue 9, said: "There was already a long queue when I arrived at 9.25am. It is very convenient and easy for me, compared to going to bank branches. They also hand out hongbao packets here."

Bus captain Ng Seow Wee, 50, agreed, saying the ATM was close to his home and the withdrawal options were handy.

But some customers felt the options were too restrictive.

Retiree Tee Soh Hui, 69, said: "I queued for almost one hour to use the ATM. When people want to withdraw $1,000 worth of new notes, like me, we have to make two transactions which takes more time."

Ms Susan Cheong, head of POSB, said: "We work closely with the People's Association and considered a number of factors like convenience, traffic, space and security before deciding on the locations of these ATMs."

For the full list of locations, visit dbs.com.sg/personal/promotion/cny-notes-online.