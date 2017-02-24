Positive inflation again, thanks to oil price recovery

Singapore logged its second consecutive month of positive inflation in January, on the back of gradually recovering oil prices.

The consumer price index - the main measure of inflation - rose 0.6 per cent last month compared with the same month a year earlier, according to figures released yesterday by the Department of Statistics.

This came after a record two-year spell of negative inflation from November 2014 to October last year, and a reading of zero per cent in November. Inflation finally turned positive in December, with the index inching up 0.2 per cent.

MAIN DRIVERS

Lower oil and car prices and falling accommodation costs - partly due to the soft property market - were the main drivers behind that long bout of negative inflation.

January's uptick in consumer prices was due in part to an increase in the cost of oil-related items - including electricity and petrol - as well as higher services inflation.

The cost of oil-related items rose 5.9 per cent, following a 0.1 per cent decline in December, reflecting an increase in electricity tariffs as well as a stronger pickup in petrol prices.

Meanwhile, services inflation rose to 1.9 per cent in January from 1.6 per cent a month earlier. This was largely due to higher air fares and telecommunication services.

These increases pushed up core inflation - which strips out accommodation and private road transport costs to better gauge everyday expenses. It came in at 1.5 per cent last month, up slightly from December's 1.2 per cent.

Core inflation is expected to average 1 to 2 per cent this year, compared with 0.9 per cent in 2016, according to estimates from the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) and Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI).

Overall inflation is projected to pick up to 0.5 to 1.5 per cent this year, from negative 0.5 per cent in 2016.