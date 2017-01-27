Posting results for Joint Admissions Exercise out on Feb 2

The posting results for the 2017 Joint Admissions Exercise (JAE) will be released on Feb 2 at 9am, the Ministry of Education (MOE) said in a press release yesterday.

Applicants can obtain the results either through the JAE Internet System (JAE-IS) on the JAE website at www.moe.gov.sg/admissions/jae, or by having SMSes sent to the mobile phone number provided during registration.

Those posted to a Junior College (JC) or the Millennia Institute (MI) are to report there on Feb 3 at 7.30am.

The other institutions - polytechnics or Institute of Technical Education (ITE) - will send enrolment packages by mail with further instructions.

Those who wish to transfer to another JC or MI should approach those schools directly.