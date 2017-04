Woodleigh MRT station was closed for about three hours yesterday afternoon after a suspicious substance was found at the station. The substance turned out to be flour. A 69-year-old man was arrested. Two other men, aged 53 and 70, are also assisting in investigations. The flour was used to mark a trail for their running route, police said. The station resumed service at 4.20pm.

