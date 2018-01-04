Pregnant woman sentenced to mandatory treatment order for assault

A hairstylist was about three months pregnant when she stabbed her former boyfriend, who is the baby's father, in a lift following a dispute.

The Institute of Mental Health (IMH) later diagnosed Pang Shi Luan, 24, as having an adjustment disorder.

She pleaded guilty in court last November to assaulting delivery driver Marcus Fong Zhi Wei, 23.

Yesterday, District Judge Eddy Tham sentenced Pang, who is due to give birth soon, to a nine-month mandatory treatment order.

This means that in lieu of jail time, she has to undergo treatment for her mental condition. The order can be revoked if she re-offends or fails to comply with the conditions of her treatment.

According to the IMH website, an adjustment disorder is a short-term maladaptive response to a stressor, resulting in the development of emotional and/or behavioural symptoms.

At around 2pm on June 10 last year, Pang met Mr Fong at Block 203, Ang Mo Kio Avenue 3, where he lived.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Zhuo Wenzhao said: "While at the block, the accused kept pestering the victim to rekindle their relationship. However, the victim refused."

Two hours later, they entered a lift at the block and got into a dispute. Pang, who was holding a sharp piece of metal in her hand, used it to slash Mr Fong's left arm. She also stabbed his upper back before biting his left shoulder.

For assault, Pang could have been jailed for up to two years and fined up to $5,000.