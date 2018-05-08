President Halimah vows to protect nation's reserves

In her inaugural President's Address yesterday, Madam Halimah Yacob promised to safeguard Singapore's reserves and ensure they are drawn upon properly.

Referencing the Budget delivered by Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat in February, Madam Halimah said the Government had to make tough choices.

Among the announcements was a controversial goods and services tax hike to 9 per cent, to take place some time from 2021 to 2025. Some critics had called for more of the reserves to be used instead.

She said: "These steps were necessary to strengthen our long-term fiscal position, ready us for an ageing population and fund infrastructure investments on a sustainable basis.

"As your President, I will safeguard our reserves and ensure that they are drawn upon properly and only under exceptional circumstances, or for other very good reasons."

Madam Halimah was elected last September, after constitutional changes to reserve elections for groups that have not held the presidency for some time.

The election last year was reserved for Malay candidates and Madam Halimah was the sole eligible candidate.

Yesterday, she said she was honoured to serve as the first Malay president in 47 years.

"I renew today the pledge I made when I took my oath of office in September last year: to serve every Singaporean regardless of race, language or religion."