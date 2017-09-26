President Halimah: 'Vulnerable girls need more help'

President Halimah Yacob cradling Nurul Humaira, who is 4½ months old, during a visit to the HCSA Dayspring.

More needs to be done to help vulnerable young women, especially to prevent abuse, President Halimah Yacob said yesterday.

Whether in schools or the community, education of young girls is important so that they know what they can do to protect themselves.

At the same time, abuse - whether at home, outside the home or even among friends - must be prevented, she said.

"But that cannot be just through legal enforcement. It also has to be through education and awareness because young girls are very vulnerable. They may not know what their rights are, what they can do, what they can prevent others from doing," she said.

President Halimah was speaking to reporters after a visit to HCSA Dayspring in Turf Club Road, a centre for vulnerable teenagers and women.

Among those she met at the centre, which is part of social service organisation HCSA Community Services, were single mothers and their children in a new programme called Single Parents Informed, Involved and Included (Spin).