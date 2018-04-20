President Halimah Yacob optimistic about ITE’s future

President Halimah Yacob piping a rosette on a buttercream cake as pastry and baking student Mohammad Ghazi, 17, (left) and lecturer for pastry and baking, Ms Tanty Suryani, 36, look on.

President Halimah Yacob said she felt optimistic about the future of the Institute of Technical Education on her first visit to ITE College West yesterday.

Madam Halimah visited the Choa Chu Kang school's automotive hub, network security lab and training kitchens and restaurants.

She also met staff members, students and graduates.

"I feel very optimistic," said Madam Halimah. "I think ITE provides a lot of opportunities for young people and provides a lot of opportunities for workers who would like to upgrade their skills.

"Certainly, this is the right focus for the institution."

During her visit, the President autographed a car that is used for training and piped icing on a cake baked at the training kitchen.

Some students also took photos with the President.

"I feel very honoured to meet the President," said 19-year-old Tay Hui Juan, who attends ITE College Central. She is in the second year of a Higher Nitec course in passenger services.

ITE chief executive Low Khah Gek and deputy chief executive (corporate) Sabrina Loi were also present during the visit, along with principals of the institute's colleges.