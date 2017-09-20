President praises healthcare workers, expresses support

President Halimah Yacob met healthcare workers and took time to visit patients at the National University Hospital.

Turning 70 was a milestone for senior patient service associate Madam Lee Sock Hwa, but the occasion was made sweeter thanks to a promotion.

Madam Lee, who gives directions and assists patients and visitors at the National University Hospital (NUH), was surprised because she felt that career progression was not something one thought about at that age.

She told reporters yesterday: "When we were doing appraisal, my boss told me they were going to promote me. I said: 'Huh, at my age I can still get?'. But I was so happy."

Her story was singled out by President Halimah Yacob during her visit to NUH yesterday morning.

Madam Halimah was there to observe how hospitals here are coping with the demands of Singapore's ageing population and to express her support for healthcare workers.

"I must really say kudos to NUH for allowing people to work without looking at their age, so long as they contribute," said Madam Halimah.

She visited a ward for senior citizens as well as one for children.

She also met 26 NUH staff members to discuss issues related to healthcare workers, including the shifting demands of patients, reemployment of older workers and enabling mid-career switches.

Thanking healthcare workers in Singapore, the President acknowledged that it is a challenging field to work in and applauded their efforts.

She said: "It's not an easy field because when people are ill, people tend to impose a lot more demands. They are taking care of not just the needs of patients but also of the family, but they've done fabulous work."