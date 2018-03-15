President salutes transport workers during visit to Bishan Depot

President Halimah Yacob observing maintenance work done on the undercarriage of a train from the maintenance pit during her visit to SMRT's Bishan Depot.

President Halimah Yacob paid a visit to SMRT's Bishan Depot yesterday, her first as head of state.

She was there in a show of appreciation for the 21,000 workers who run Singapore's public transport system round the clock.

Staff and personnel from organisations and government agencies such as the Ministry of Transport, Land Transport Authority and the National Transport Workers' Union were also present during her visit, as well as Transport Minister Khaw Boon Wan.

The President arrived at 10am and met SMRT staff, before visiting the train maintenance areas.

SMRT staff seized the chance to take group photos with Madam Halimah.

She later visited the staff auditorium for food and refreshments.

Madam Halimah said: "I came here just to support them, to show my appreciation for them on behalf of everyone, because it is not easy for them to be doing this work, you know, without any regard for the time, without any regard for the difficulties."