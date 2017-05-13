Miss Jean Ling (centre), her fiance, Mr Jake Oh (right), and her mother, Madam Dieh Ngok Sang. FOO

When Miss Jean Ling, 34, goes out with her fiance, Mr Jake Oh, 27, people stare at them.

But he'll tell her: "It's because you're the prettiest girl in a wheelchair they've ever seen."

Miss Ling, who was previously part of Dolphin Island's operations team at Resorts World Sentosa, is now an administrative executive at the company.

The couple met through mutual friends after the accident.

They have dated for nearly two years and will marry in December.

Mr Oh told The New Paper: "She always thinks of helping others, anyone, even strangers, and that touches my heart."

They plan to visit the accident site in Queenstown in July as she has to go to Christchurch for a medical check-up.

She said: "There will be fear and it will require a lot of courage to face everything all over again, but I want to complete this journey that I couldn't before, and do even more now as a disabled person."