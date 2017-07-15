Previous death at OKP construction site

Yesterday morning was not the first time a foreign worker has died on an Or Kim Peow (OKP) construction site.

In 2015, safety lapses at its worksite below the Yio Chu Kang flyover led to a 24-year-old unnamed worker from India falling to his death.

He fell 6m when a section of a temporary working platform that had not been secured properly was dislodged.

Three others were injured.

On Tuesday, OKP and site supervisor Victor Tan Kok Peng were convicted and fined $250,000 and $12,000, respectively, under the Workplace Health and Safety Act for performing a negligent act.

Investigations found that their workers were neither under direct supervision nor adequately trained.- JULIA TAN