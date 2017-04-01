Price of electricity goes up

Households will pay more for electricity from today, with the tariff going up by about 6.1 per cent for the second quarter of this year.

Electricity will now cost 21.39 cents per kilowatt hour, up from 20.20 cents in the previous quarter.

"The increase is largely due to the cost of natural gas for electricity generation, which increased by 12 per cent compared to the previous quarter," Singapore Power Group said in a statement yesterday.

Since April last year, the quarterly household electricity tariff has seen an increase except between October and December.

Energy costs made up 73.2 per cent of the new tariff.