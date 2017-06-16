Primary 1 registration to start on June 29

Registration for children starting Primary 1 (P1) next year will start on June 29 and end on Aug 28, the Ministry of Education (MOE) said yesterday.

During the registration period, all primary schools will be open from 8am to 11am, and between 2.30pm and 4.30pm, on weekdays.

Children born between Jan 2, 2011, and Jan 1, 2012 (both dates inclusive), need to register for admission.

The P1 registration is done in phases.

The earlier phases - 1 and 2A - are for children whose siblings are pupils of the school and children whose parents are members of the alumni association or members of the school advisory or management committee.

Forty places in every primary school are reserved for registrants in Phase 2B and 2C - 20 places for each phase - to ensure continued open access to all primary schools.

Phase 2B, which begins on July 17, is for children whose parents have volunteered in schools, have affiliations to churches or clan associations, or are active community leaders. Phase 2C, to start on July 25, is for those with no links to the schools.

For Phases 2C and 2C Supplementary, parents can also register their child for P1 through the P1 Internet System (P1-IS), instead of going to their school of choice to register.

They will need to use their SingPass, and will need to set up their SingPass two-factor authentication if they have not done so.

The P1-IS is accessible 24 hours a day during Phase 2C registration from 9am on July 25 to 4.30pm on July 27, and 9am on Aug 13 to 4.30pm on Aug 15 during the Phase 2C Supplementary registration.

Children who have secured places in primary schools under the home-school distance priority scheme will be required to live at the address for at least 30 months from the start of the Primary 1 registration exercise.

More information is available at the P1 registration website at https://www.moe.gov.sg/admissions/primary-one-registration/