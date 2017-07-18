Primary school teacher allegedly took upskirt video on MRT

The vice-principal of the primary school in Hougang says the man (left) in the video has been a teacher at the school for about a year.

A primary school in Hougang confirmed yesterday that one of its teachers was the subject of a viral video of a man taking an upskirt video of a female commuter on a train.

The two-minute video, posted on Facebook on Saturday, shows a man in a pink T-shirt and black shorts putting his mobile phone on top of his duffel bag.

He lowers the bag and edges it towards a woman behind him, so that the phone's camera is facing up under her skirt.

Netizens identified him as a physical education teacher from the primary school.

When The New Paper approached the school yesterday, its vice-principal confirmed its teacher was the man in the video. He has been with the school for about a year.

The vice-principal said: "The safety of our students is of top priority. The case is under police investigation and the teacher is currently placed on leave."

A police spokesman confirmed that investigations are ongoing. TNP understands a police report was made on Sunday. It is unclear when the incident happened.