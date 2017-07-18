Singapore

Primary school teacher allegedly took upskirt video on MRT

Primary school teacher allegedly took upskirt video on MRT
The vice-principal of the primary school in Hougang says the man (left) in the video has been a teacher at the school for about a year. PHOTO: ALL SINGAPORE STUFF
Isabelle Liew
Jul 18, 2017 06:00 am

A primary school in Hougang confirmed yesterday that one of its teachers was the subject of a viral video of a man taking an upskirt video of a female commuter on a train.

The two-minute video, posted on Facebook on Saturday, shows a man in a pink T-shirt and black shorts putting his mobile phone on top of his duffel bag.

He lowers the bag and edges it towards a woman behind him, so that the phone's camera is facing up under her skirt.

Netizens identified him as a physical education teacher from the primary school.

When The New Paper approached the school yesterday, its vice-principal confirmed its teacher was the man in the video. He has been with the school for about a year.

The vice-principal said: "The safety of our students is of top priority. The case is under police investigation and the teacher is currently placed on leave."

Vibrant online market for voyeuristic videos
Singapore

Vibrant online market for voyeuristic videos

A police spokesman confirmed that investigations are ongoing. TNP understands a police report was made on Sunday. It is unclear when the incident happened.

Upskirtmrtteacher

Isabelle Liew

Read articles by Isabelle Liew