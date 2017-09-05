Primary school vice-principal allegedly performed indecent acts on teen

More than 13 years may have passed since a vice-principal allegedly committed an indecent act on a 14-year-old boy in the gym of a primary school in north-east Singapore.

But the man, now 55, is facing six counts of carnal intercourse and three counts of committing indecent acts on a minor.

The man, who was charged on Aug 4, cannot be named, to protect the identity of his victim, who is now an adult.

It was not revealed why the case is before the courts now.

But documents show that on Nov 27, 2015, he landed in trouble after an uncensored movie and nine obscene films were found in his home.

He is also facing two charges under the Films Act.

In 2003, he allegedly stroked the boy's private parts while at the school.

Court documents do not state if the boy was from the same school.

The accused was known in the teaching fraternity and had been commended at the highest level.

In 2004, while the victim was at the man's flat in Woodlands, the then vice-principal allegedly performed indecent acts on him.

This continued in 2005 and 2006, with the man allegedly receiving and performing oral sex on the boy in the flat.

He was suspended from his duties after the case was reported to the authorities. He will be back in court on Oct 4.

For carnal intercourse, he can be jailed for up to 10 years and fined for each charge.