Prime mover driver arrested for drink driving

The accident took place in Boon Lay Place on Sunday morning.

A 26-year-old prime mover driver was arrested for suspected drink driving after he crashed into a tree in Boon Lay Place on Sunday morning.

The police were alerted to the accident at about 7.45am and arrested him.

Photos sent to citizen journalism website Stomp showed that the prime mover's front windscreen had cracked in the impact.

AGGRESSIVE

The driver is also seen in a photo gesturing aggressively, as police officers attempt to calm him down.

Stomp reported that as the driver was being administered a breathalyser test, he was seen arguing with police officers.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said it was alerted to the accident, although no assistance was required as no one was injured.

Police are investigating. - NG HUIWEN