Prison officer charged with attempting to get bribes from inmate

A prison officer was charged in court on Thursday (July 6) with eight counts of attempting to obtain bribes from an inmate.

Kobi Krishna Ayavoo, 50, allegedly committed the offences in Changi Prison between September 2015 and March last year.

He allegedly tried to obtain from the inmate bribes in the form of loans totalling $70,000. The inmate is Chong Keng Chye.

Kobi Krishna, a prison senior chief warder, is also accused of attempting to receive $11,000 in cash from him.

He allegedly tried to obtain the bribes in exchange for facilitating the inmate's request to transfer from Changi Prison Cluster A1 to a different prison institution.

Kobi Krishna's case is due to be heard in court again on Aug 3.

In a release, the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) said: "Singapore adopts a zero tolerance approach towards corruption.

"The (CPIB) takes a serious view of any corrupt practices and will not hesitate to take action against any party involved in such acts."

If convicted of attempting to obtain bribes, Kobi Krishna can be jailed up to five years and fined up to $100,000 for each charge.