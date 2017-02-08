Singapore

Private-hire car drivers need  to obtain a vocational licence

Feb 08, 2017 06:00 am

Private-hire car drivers from services such Uber and Grab are now required to obtain a vocational licence, as an amendment to the Road Traffic Act was passed in Parliament yesterday.

A tamper-evident decal must be displayed on their vehicles as part of the regulations that were first announced at the Ministry of Transport's Committee of Supply debate last year.

The same safety requirements on taxis apply to private hire cars as on private cars, including compulsory use of seat belts for the driver, and front and back seat passengers.

Airbags are not mandatory, as they are supporting features to supplement seat belts. - THE STRAITS TIMES

A man exits the Uber offices in New York.
World

Uber halts Taiwan service after racking up $50m in fines

ubertaxiMINISTRY OF TRANSPORT (MOT)