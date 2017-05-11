Private hospitals paid to keep milk on rotation

Most parents do not have preferred brands and tend not to switch brands so milk manufacturers invest to gain "first-mover advantage". PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES

It is not just advertising that gets premium milk powder brands entrenched in the minds of Singaporeans.

Manufacturers also provide payments, sponsorship, or both, to private hospitals for participation in their milk rotation systems - allowing them to gain a "first-mover advantage" when it comes to exposing parents to the brand, said the Competition Commission of Singapore (CCS) in its market inquiry report released yesterday.

It said: "Hospitals are one of the first avenues where parents come into contact with formula milk...

"Given that majority of parents... do not have a preferred brand and tend not to switch brands... after leaving the hospital, manufacturers have invested significant efforts and resources into the marketing activities in the hospital channel."

The level and quality of support provided by the formula milk manufacturers can affect how long their brand is used by the hospitals, said the CCS.

Some formula milk manufacturers make monetary contributions to private hospitals for participation in the milk rotation system. These could be in the form of monetary sponsorship for events.

All six major brands in Singapore took part in the milk rotation system of the private hospitals that CCS engaged, said the report.

But public hospitals that offer maternity services - KK Women's and Children's Hospital (KKH), National University Hospital and Singapore General Hospital - are prohibited from entering into such arrangements.

They have a rotation system that ensures an equal duration for different manufacturers.

Singapore Management University associate professor of marketing Hannah Chang said this strategy would get brands known to parents.

"Rather than err on the side of caution, consumers go for well-known brands they are familiar with.

"Hospitals are perceived as trusted experts in the domain, hence mothers tend to stick to the brands that hospitals use," she said.

REVIEW ON SPONSORSHIPS

The CCS recommended a review on the sponsorships and payments that formula milk manufacturers provide, and their impact on the milk rotation programmes in the hospitals.

The Ministry of Health said in a media release that it accepted the recommendation and will work with industry players to make available more affordable infant formula brands for use in hospitals.

Dr Chua Mei Chien, KKH's head and senior consultant of the department of neonatology, said: "We welcome the latest announcement from the Ministry of Health about making available more affordable infant formula milk in the ready-to-feed form suitable for use in the hospital, as it will encourage more infant formula companies to participate in our hospital's milk rotation programme."