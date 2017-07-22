Miss Universe Singapore 2017 is organised by The New Paper and Miss Universe Singapore Organisation B.V.

THE WINNER GETS

$10,000 cash

$15,000 worth of treatments and services from Beaute Hub

$2,000 worth of services from Apgujeong Hair Studio

$8,000 worth of products, treatments and services from The Urban Clinic

$9,000 worth of B-Fit Training and Physiokit physio sessions

$15,000 smile makeover from Orchard Scotts Dental

$700 hamper from SkinCeuticals

One night's stay at Equarius Hotel in Resorts World Sentosa with a meal for two at Curate, worth more than $1,200

FIRST RUNNER-UP

$5,000 cash

$10,000 worth of treatments and services from Beaute Hub

$1,500 worth of services from Apgujeong Hair Studio

$4,000 worth of products, treatments and services from The Urban Clinic

$4,000 worth of B-Fit Training and Physiokit physio sessions

$500 hamper from SkinCeuticals

A meal at Curate in Resorts World Sentosa, worth more than $300

SECOND RUNNER-UP

$3,000 cash

$5,000 worth of treatments and services from Beaute Hub

$1,000 worth of hair services from Apgujeong Hair Studio

$2,000 worth of products, treatments and services from The Urban Clinic

$2,000 worth of B-Fit Training and Physiokit physio sessions

$300 hamper from SkinCeuticals

Attraction tickets to Resorts World Sentosa worth more than $100

PARTNERS

The CSR partner is Singapore Turf Club.

Official beauty partner: Beaute Hub

Official car: BMW

Official skincare: SkinCeuticals

Official skin expert: The Urban Clinic

Venue sponsor: Resorts World Sentosa

Official make-up: Cosmoprof Academy

And thanks to Apgujeong Hair Studio, B-Fit and Orchard Scotts Dental.

Official radio station: ONE FM 91.3