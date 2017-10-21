Probation for teen who punched mum with knuckle duster

Unhappy that his mother was nagging him, a full-time national serviceman punched her with a knuckle duster.

And when 19-year-old Rajen Zulueta Rajenthiran was given a two-year probation yesterday, Mrs Amelia Zulueta Rajenthiran, 48, and her husband had to post a $5,000 bond to ensure his good behaviour.

Rajen, who pleaded guilty to one count each of assault and for being armed with an offensive instrument, must also perform 140 hours of community work.

The incident happened on June 27 after the teenager returned to his Yishun flat at around midnight with his girlfriend.

Mrs Amelia, who works as a patient-care assistant, was unhappy that his son's girlfriend had accompanied him home so late in the evening.

AGITATED

When she followed them into his bedroom and nagged at him, Rajen became agitated and a dispute erupted.

Rajen told his mother to leave his room and threatened to punch her if she refused.

When she did not leave, he punched her left arm.

He then picked up a knuckle duster, slipped it onto his right hand and told his mother: "I will use this to punch you."

He then hit her twice on her left arm.

Mrs Amelia made a police report at around 1.30am that day. She later went to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital, where a doctor found a bruise on her left arm.

According to court documents, the teenager claimed he had found the knuckle duster on a grass patch and taken it home.

Rajen's lawyer, Mr Peter Fernando, told the court in his mitigation plea that his client was extremely remorseful.

Mr Fernando pleaded to the court to give the teenager a chance to redeem himself and prove to his family that he is "not a lost cause".

For assault, Rajen could have been jailed for up to two years and fined up to $5,000.