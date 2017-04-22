He gave his sample to the Bone Marrow Donor Programme (BMDP) when he was 17, the minimum age to donate.

And Mr Malcolm Han, 23, a business management student at Singapore Management Universityreceived a call telling him he was a match for a patient five years later.

He told The New Paper: "(BMDP) gave me a call last year and said I was a match.

"That was when I realised chances of a match are actually very low. If I can make a change in someone's life without much effort, why not."

BMDP said that chances of finding a matching donor outside the immediate family is one in 20,000, and matches are usually found only between individuals of the same race.

Mr Han went through the peripheral blood stem cell donation.

The procedure was "painless" for him.

He said: "I didn't face any side effects from the injections, and I felt normal even after the donation. Two days later, I continued with my volleyball training.

"I will definitely donate again if another opportunity comes up." - ISABELLE LIEW