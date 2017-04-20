Programme to get SMEs digital-savvy launched

Optical retail chain Nanyang Optical, online bakery Old Seng Choong and online fashion retailer Love, Bonito are among companies that have signed up for a digital leadership and marketing programme targeting small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

Launched yesterday, Squared Online for SMEs is aimed at equipping such firms with the knowledge and skills to improve their digital capabilities.

The 24-week programme was developed by Google and conducted by global training provider Avado in collaboration with Spring Singapore and the Infocomm Media Development Authority.

Nanyang Optical branch manager Tan Zhen Feng believes Squared Online for SMEs can help the company become more digital-savvy.

"My company would like to tap into the online and digital platforms to integrate with our brick and mortar stores to streamline our business model and make it relevant for today's tech-savvy consumers," he said.

Participants will learn about digital trends and channels, analytics and insights. They will also see how advancements in technology will continue to evolve the way businesses operate.

Mr Ghislain Le Chatelier, Google's global marketing solutions, South-east Asia regional director, said: "By offering a dedicated digital marketing programme for SME leaders, we hope to help them export using the web, grow their customer base and thrive in an increasingly mobile-first world."

Air-conditioner and electronics retailer Gain City is also interested in the programme.

Its marketing director, Ms Irene Lim, 37, said of its digital strategy: "(Traditional and digital marketing) are complementary. We have to maintain our customer base and, at the same time, we want to target those who are digital-savvy."